Dienstag, 15.08.2023
Hier exakt jetzt rein? Transformation zeichnet sich ab: Wiederholung einer 500-%-Rallye?
WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656
15.08.2023
Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Women in Leadership, Representation, and More

Originally published by Ericsson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round Up. Today we are talking about a new report from McKinsey, Mattel introducing a Barbie with Down syndrome, Microsoft helping to preserve cultural heritage, and women CEOs finally outnumbering CEOs named John.

World of work

McKinsey just released the latest "The State of Organizations" report, covering 10 significant shifts that organizations face right now, including mental health, hybrid working, and DEI progress. Worth reading!

Women in leadership

In 2015, a NYT article showed that women CEOs of S&P companies were not just outnumbered by men, but by men named John. Bloomberg just reported that this has finally shifted, and there are more women leading S&P 500 companies than CEOs named John - but a huge gap remains, both in gender and ethnic diversity.

Culture

Great story from West Africa and Microsoft! Pulaar is a language spoken by over 40 million people, but until recently, it lacked a digital script. Without the ability to communicate digitally, the language and the culture would have vanished - but this has now changed.

Representation

Representation matters! This week, Mattel introduced the first-ever Barbie doll with Down syndrome, which was developed together with the American National Down Syndrome Society. Watch the video here.

Ericsson, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Press release picture

Caroline Berns, Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Talent Acquisition, MMEA

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774340/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Women-in-Leadership-Representation-and-More

