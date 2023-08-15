Cintas Named to FTSE4Good Index Series Again

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) has been named to the FTSE4Good Index for the second year in a row. Cintas earned its first inclusion in the index in 2022.

Global index and data provider FTSE Russell created the FTSE4Good Index Series to include companies that demonstrate strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. A wide variety of market participants reference the FTSE4Good indexes to create and assess investment funds and other products.

"Cintas' business model is rooted in sustainable business practices so continued market recognition for the work we've done to date along our ESG journey is much appreciated," said Mike Hansen, Cintas Executive Vice President and CFO.

"Our culture keeps our employee-partners at the center of our decision making and we focus on conducting our business the right way," said Christy Nageleisen, Cintas Vice President of ESG. "Being named to the FTSE4Good Index again is continued motivation as we strive for greater positive impacts in environmental, social and governance areas and pursue a Shared Drive for Better."

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

