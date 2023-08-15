

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday as bond yields climbed up amid persisting concerns about inflation and interest rates.



The dollar's weakness helped limit the yellow metal's downside.



Gold futures for December ended lower by $8.80 at $1,935.20 an ounce.



Silver futures for September ended down $0.052 at $22.656 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $3.6675 per pound, down $0.0580 from the previous close.



Data from the Commerce Department showed retail sales in the U.S. increased 0.7% month-over-month in July, rising for the fourth consecutive month. Retail sales rose 0.3% in June.



Data from the Labor Department showed export prices in the U.S. surged 0.7% month-over-month in July after a downwardly revised 0.7% fall in June. On a yearly basis, export prices dropped 7.9%, following an 11.9% decline in June.



Import prices rose 0.4% in July, following a downwardly revised 0.1% drop in June. Year-on-year, import prices were down 4.4% compared to 6.1% plunge in June.



