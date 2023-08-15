

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $302.27 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $222.70 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $315.22 million or $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.03 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $302.27 Mln. vs. $222.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.96 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q4): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken