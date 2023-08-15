

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $97.77 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $80.43 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $534.63 million from $482.67 million last year.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $97.77 Mln. vs. $80.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q4): $534.63 Mln vs. $482.67 Mln last year.



