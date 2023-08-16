The solar microinverter and battery energy storage provider released updates to its product suite to maximize returns under the new net metering rates regime in California.From pv magazine USA Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 has shifted the environment for rooftop solar in California by sharply cutting compensation rates for exporting local solar generation to the grid. This change, combined with rising interest rates, has posed some new challenges for rooftop solar installers, and new solutions are arising to ensure customers get a solid return on investment. Enphase, the nation's largest supplier ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...