

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half pre-tax profit declined to 82 million pounds from 83 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share declined to 11.1 pence from 15.7 pence last year.



Underlying pre-tax profit was 97 million pounds, compared to 86 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 13 pence per share, up from 12.9 pence in 2022.



Group profit from operations or PFO was down 6 percent due to timing of disposals and lower Infrastructure Investments profit. Underlying PFO from earnings-based businesses went up 12 percent to 95 million pounds.



Revenue grew 9 percent to 4.53 billion pounds from 4.15 billion pounds a year ago.



Order book was 16.4 billion pounds, down from 17.7 billion pounds last year.



In addition, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.5 pence per share, same as last year.



Looking ahead, Balfour Beatty said it is on track for full year expectations. Underlying profit after tax for fiscal 2023 is expected to be in line with the Board's expectations.



Earnings-based businesses PFO is expected to be broadly in line with 2022.



The longer-term outlook for the Group remains positive.



