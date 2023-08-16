MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / SRQ Resources Inc. ("SRQ" or the "Company") (TSXV:SRQ) is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company will commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SRQ.





SRQ Resources begins trading on the TSX-V

"The spin-out of SRQ and the listing of its common shares on the TSX-V reflects our unwavering commitment to increasing value and driving innovation in mineral exploration. I am truly excited to present this remarkable opportunity to our current and prospective shareholders and share our vision for unlocking the abundant mineral wealth of Québec," said Matthieu Bos, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SRQ.

Mr. Marc-Antoine Audet, CEO and President of SRQ added: "I am very proud of celebrating this new beginning as SRQ takes its first steps on the trading floor of the TSX-V. An exciting journey of new base metals discoveries lies ahead. The future holds tremendous promise, and we're ready to seize it."





Figure 1: SRQ's exploration properties

About SRQ Resources Inc.:

SRQ is a Canadian base metals company exploring for nickel, copper, and platinum in the province of Québec.

SRQ owns 900 exploration claims in the Canadian province of Québec, with Lac Brulé being the most advanced exploration project (Figure 1). The Lac Brulé property consists of 420 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 23,165 ha, located approximately 148 km west-northwest of the town of Mont-Laurier, Québec. A near-surface, Ni-Cu project, Lac Brulé is located on a 230km² virgin exploration property at a five-hour drive from Montréal. The project's prospectivity for base metals has been confirmed by geological mapping, the presence of a surface gossan, and geophysical surveys. The presence of the historic Renzy Ni-Cu mine located 50 kilometers to the south-east and at the heart of the large regional pattern further adds to the area's mineral exploration appeal.

For more information about SRQ, please visit SRQ's website at www.srqexploration.ca

Contact Information:

Marc-Antoine Audet

President and CEO

Tel: (514) 726-4158

Forward-Looking Statements and Forward-Looking Information:

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information characterized by terms such as "will", could", "expect", "potential", "increasing" and, "holds" are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; assumptions relating to the trading price of the Company's common shares; the ability of the Company to convert resources in reserves, its ability to see through the next phase of development on any project, its ability to produce a pre-feasibility study or a feasibility study regarding any project, its ability to execute on its development plans in terms of metallurgy or exploration, the availability of financing for activities, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, metal price fluctuations, environmental and regulatory requirements, availability of permits, escalating costs of remediation and mitigation, risk of title loss, the effects of accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration or development, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, expectations and beliefs of management and other risks and uncertainties. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect the Company's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made by or expressed on behalf of the Company. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

