

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $989 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $810 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $12.76 billion from $11.84 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $989 Mln. vs. $810 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $12.76 Bln vs. $11.84 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 to $0.98 Full year EPS guidance: $3.56 to $3.62



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken