

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economy contracted in the second quarter after rebounding in the previous quarter, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product fell 3.7 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing 3.8 percent growth in the first quarter. Economists had expected a 2.5 percent decrease for the month.



On a year-on-year basis, the decline in GDP was 1.3 percent in the June quarter versus a flat change in the March quarter.



Seasonally unadjusted GDP also contracted 0.5 percent in the second quarter after a 0.3 percent drop in the previous quarter.



The statistical office will publish detailed data for the second quarter on August 31.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken