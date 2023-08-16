

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA scientists say July 2023 was hotter than any other month in the global temperature record.



Overall, July 2023 was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit (F) (0.24 degrees Celsius (C)) warmer than any other July in NASA's record, and it was 2.1 F (1.18 C) warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980, scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York said.



The primary focus of the GISS analysis are long-term temperature changes over many decades and centuries, and a fixed base period yields anomalies that are consistent over time.



'Since day one, President Biden has treated the climate crisis as the existential threat of our time,' said Ali Zaidi, White House National Climate Advisor. Against the backdrop of record high temperatures, wildfires, and floods, NASA's analysis puts into context the urgency of President Biden's unprecedented climate leadership. From securing the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate investment in history, to invoking the Defense Production Act to supercharge domestic clean energy manufacturing, to strengthening climate resilience in communities nationwide, President Biden is delivering on the most ambitious climate agenda in history.'



'NASA data confirms what billions around the world literally felt: temperatures in July 2023 made it the hottest month on record. In every corner of the country, Americans are right now experiencing firsthand the effects of the climate crisis, underscoring the urgency of President Biden's historic climate agenda,' said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. 'The science is clear. We must act now to protect our communities and planet; it's the only one we have.'



Parts of South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula were especially hot, experiencing temperatures increases around 7.2 F (4 C) above average. Overall, extreme heat this summer put tens of millions of people under heat warnings and was linked to hundreds of heat-related illnesses and deaths. The record-breaking July continues a long-term trend of human-driven warming driven primarily by greenhouse gas emissions that has become evident over the past four decades. According to NASA data, the five hottest Julys since 1880 have all happened in the past five years.



High sea surface temperatures contributed to July's record warmth. NASA's analysis shows especially warm ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific, evidence of the El Nino that began developing in May 2023.



