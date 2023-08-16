

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $4.0 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $2.8 billion, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.7 billion or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $15.2 billion from $13.1 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $4.0 Bln. vs. $2.8 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $15.2 Bln vs. $13.1 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.02 to $1.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14.5 - $14.7 Bln



