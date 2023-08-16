BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $181 million, or $0.123 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $0.073 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $3.67 billion from $3.91 billion last year.
Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $181 Mln. vs. $109 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.123 vs. $0.073 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.91 Bln last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX