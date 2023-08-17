

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL.AX, SKHCF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to members of the company for the year ended 30 June 2023 dropped to A$684.98 million or 145.0 cents per share from the prior year's A$1.46 billion or 302.5 cents per share, hurt by reduction in COVID-19 related revenues.



Revenue from operations was A$8.17 billion down from A$9.34 billion in the prior year.



But the company's base business revenue, excluding COVID services, grew 11% in total versus the prior year and organically by 7% on a like-for-like basis.



The company said that progressive dividend policy maintained, increase of 2 cents or 3.3% to 62 cents per share (100% franked) for the fiscal year 2023 Final Dividend. Full-year dividend was up 4% to A$1.04 per share.



Sonic expects EBITDA for fiscal year 2024 to be in the range of A$1.7 billion to A$1.8 billion. This equates to up to 5% growth on fiscal year 2023 EBITDA, with base business performance offsetting the material reduction in COVID-related earnings.



