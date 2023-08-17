

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (GXYEF) a hospitality and gaming company, Thursday reported higher revenue for the first quarter.



Revenues increased 257 percent to HK$8.7 billion from HK$2.4 billion the previous year.



The company also said that it will create 1,100 new local jobs as part of its recruitment program for this year.



For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was HK$2.5 billion compared with a loss of HK$384 million for the same period, last year.



Additionally, the company declared a special dividend of HK$0.2 per share payable on October 27.



Currently, shares of Galaxy Entertainment are trading at HK$52.350, down 0.664% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken