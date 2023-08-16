CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES: CBI & Cardiff City FC sign agreement for Football At AlphaVerse

CBI & Cardiff City FC sign agreement for Football At AlphaVerse

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) Announces Landmark Partnership with Cardiff City FC to Bring Innovative Virtual Experiences to Football Fans

Paris, France - August 16th 2023 - - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI), a leading French company specializing in blockchain technology, video games, professional applications and selected crypto projects, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Cardiff City FC, a top-tier football club in the United Kingdom. This collaboration aims to develop a unique virtual world within CBI's flagship "Football at AlphaVerse" project.

Under this agreement, CBI will recreate a digital universe mirroring Cardiff City FC's ecosystem, allowing fans from across the globe to interact, stay informed, and relish in unparalleled experiences. This digital universe will include 3D renderings of iconic club landmarks like Cardiff City Stadium, with its impressive seating capacity, the Vale Resort training facility, and the vibrant city of Cardiff.

In this immersive universe, fans will have the opportunity to explore various 3D spaces, interact with fellow fans, purchase digital assets, and access real-life products and services. The platform also aims to host exclusive virtual events, meetings and unique fan experiences, further enhancing the engagement of the global fanbase.

"This venture with CBI will significantly transform how our fans experience Cardiff City FC," said Ken Choo, Cardiff City FC Executive Director & CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with a leading tech company like CBI that continually strives for innovation. This initiative will undoubtedly provide our global fans with a novel and interactive way to engage with the club."

Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of CBI, shared equal enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honored to associate our experience to this great club. We eagerly anticipate harnessing the power of technology to drive innovation in the sports industry, enhance fan experience, and uphold the rich heritage of this great club and its supporters."

Both CBI and Cardiff City FC are committed to providing a unique and state-of-the-art platform that revolutionizes the way fans interact with their favorite club.

Disclaimer :

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, are fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

ABOUT CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, professional applications, and selective projects related to blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by renowned video game industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer Frédéric Chesnais, CBI aims to develop and enhance a portfolio of blockchain activities spanning various sectors. CBI shares are listed on the E2 (public offering) group on the Euronext Growth market. For more information, visit www.cbicorp.io .

ABOUT CARDIFF CITY FC

Cardiff City Football Club is a professional football club based in Cardiff, Wales. Known for its rich history and passionate fanbase, Cardiff City FC competes in the English Football League (EFL) Championship and has a wide-reaching global fanbase. For more information, visit www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk .

Contact