SEIDOR USA Achieves GROW with SAP Designation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / SEIDOR USA today announced it has achieved the GROW with SAP designation. The GROW with SAP offering combines SAP solutions, industry best-practice content, adoption acceleration services, a strong community of experts, and a comprehensive learning offering to help net new name customers adopt SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition without complexity, with speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.

SEIDOR USA has fulfilled SAP's strict eligibility criteria to achieve the GROW with SAP designation, which includes go-to-market readiness and competency status.

"SEIDOR is now a GROW with SAP partner, which is a major commitment with our clients as we are aligned with SAP to offer our services per SAP recommendations and guidance," said Diego Dubini, SVP of Sales and Marketing, SEIDOR USA.

SEIDOR offers 40 years of experience implementing SAP solutions by delivering Qualified Industry Packages that offer best-of-breed practices, ensuring specific pains of our clients are addressed.

The initial focus will be on three major industries: manufacturing, wholesale & distribution, and professional services. That way, SAP users will benefit from rapid implementations while applying best practices for their business.

GROW with SAP is underpinned by its predictable, cost-effective, and rapid implementation and the ability to continue to scale into the future.

About SEIDOR

SEIDOR, a Platinum award-winning local SAP partner, is a technology consultancy firm that offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions from SAP, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business ByDesign, SAP Business One, and SAP BTP. SEIDOR also provides consultancy, implementation, development, and maintenance of applications and infrastructure and outsourcing services. With revenue of $836 million in 2022 and a workforce of more than 8,000 highly qualified professionals, SEIDOR has a direct presence in 45 countries in Europe, Latin America, the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, serving more than 8,500 customers.

We have an extensive presence in the United States with over 10 locations and headquarters in Houston.

