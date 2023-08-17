

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Thursday, extending losses to a ninth straight session, as the dollar hovered around 2-month high, and bond yields climbed higher.



Hawkish notes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting indicated that the central bank would continue to hold interest rates higher for longer to contain inflation.



The dollar index, which fell to 103.06 in early New York session, rallied to 103.50 about an hour past noon, gaining marginally over the previous close.



Gold futures for December ended lower by $13.10 at $1,915.20 an ounce.



Silver futures for September ended higher by $0.180 at $22.715 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $3.6915 per pound, gaining $0.0340.



Data from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decline in the week ended August 12th.



The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 239,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 250,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 240,000 from the 248,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 234,250, an increase of 2,750 from the previous week's revised average of 231,500.



