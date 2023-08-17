CNH Industrial Donates Precision Ag Simulator to FFA Chapter

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / CNH Industrial

Messick's Equipment, a dealer for New Holland Agriculture (a brand of CNH Industrial) recently held an event in Pennsylvania where the Cedar Crest Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter was donated a cutting-edge Precision Agriculture education simulator. This donation comes as part of a joint venture between New Holland and Raven Industries to support agricultural education and promote understanding of precision technology among high school students.

"Both the students and teachers are excited to receive this display," states Phil Haussener, agricultural education teacher at Cedar Crest High School. "Part of our plan is to use it in the final step of our Integrated Pest Management unit."

The donation of the simulator designed by Raven Industries establishes a valuable connection between Cedar Crest students and Messick's Equipment. As part of the official presentation, Cedar Crest FFA students had the opportunity to engage directly with industry professionals and gain insight into the practical applications of precision agriculture.

"The adoption rate of technology being used across farms of all sizes today is higher than ever," says Mary Henry, Messick's Corporate Sales Manager. "Creating an awareness of the career opportunities in precision technology is critical to farm dealerships and engaging with students early opens doors to a future in agriculture that these students may otherwise have not been exposed to. We are proud of Cedar Crest's accomplishment in this competition that will allow them to gain hands-on experience."

Messick's Equipment has and continues to play a role in providing local students the opportunity to explore the latest New Holland equipment and technology offerings, and how they related to potential career pathways. The partnership between the program, students and Messick's is a significant step in bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world implementation.

"The technology that moves us forward will serve as an opportunity to face farm labor shortages head on, reduce expenses, help us gain efficiencies in production and land use, reduce machine downtime and provide even greater focus on environmental stewardship. Messick's is excited to have a partner in New Holland that is dedicated to supporting programs that not only develop the technology, but train and support a new generation of leaders," Henry says.

The simulator display will serve as a centerpiece in agricultural education. By integrating the technology into the classrooms, CNH Industrial seeks to cultivate an interactive learning environment for the future farmers of America.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774981/CNH-Industrial-Donates-Precision-Ag-Simulator-to-FFA-Chapter