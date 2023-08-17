

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco has recalled about 350,000 Ubio Labs power banks after the retailer received three reports of fire, including one fire on a commercial flight resulting in a minor burn injury to one of the passengers.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard.



The recall involves Ubio Labs power banks, sold in either a pack of one or a pack of two. The recalled power banks are black and have the model number PWB1071 printed on the back.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Costco for a full refund. Ubio Labs is no longer in operation. Costco has contacted all known purchasers directly.



The recalled power banks were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online from March 2019 through December 2020 for the 1-pack for about $32 and from September 2018 through December 2020 for the 2-pack for about $40.



