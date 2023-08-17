

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Simplay3 Company has recalled about 108,450 toddler towers due to a risk of children falling and getting injured.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the towers can tip over while in use posing fall and injury hazards to young children.



The recall involves Simplay3 Toddler Towers with model 41807. The towers were sold in a variety of colors including espresso, white and gray. The name Simplay3 is printed on the base of the tower and along the upper railing of the tower.



The Simplay3 Company received 16 reports of the toddler tower tipping over while in use, including 10 reports of injuries, 6 of which were head contusions.



The recalled products were sold online at TheSimplay3company.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and other online sites and Buttercup Baby Store, Fun Stuff, Midstates, and other toy stores nationwide from November 2018 through June 2023 for about $90.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled Simplay3 Toddler Tower, take it away from children and contact the firm to receive a free set of stabilizing bases to be attached to the toddler tower.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken