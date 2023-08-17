

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar turned in a mixed performance against its major counterparts on Thursday, with investors weighing interest rate prospects after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting indicating further hikes to control inflation.



In economic news today, data from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decline in the week ended August 12th.



The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 239,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 250,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 240,000 from the 248,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 234,250, an increase of 2,750 from the previous week's revised average of 231,500.



A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index increased to +12 in August, up from -13.5 in July.



Meanwhile, the Conference Board's leading index declined 0.4 percent month-on-month in July.



The dollar index, which fell to 103.06, climbed to 103.57 before easing to 103.43, the previous closing level.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to 1.0921, but recovered to 1.0857 around late afternoon before easing to 1.0872, netting a marginal gain.



The dollar weakened to 1.2747 against Pound Sterling. Against the Japanese currency, the dollar is down, fetching 145.85 yen a unit, compared with 146.35 yen on Wednesday.



The dollar firmed to 0.6403 against the Aussie, from 0.6423. Against Swiss franc, the dollar is down at CHF 0.8786, and against the Loonie, gained marginally at C$1.3546.



