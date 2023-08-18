Perth-based ClearVue is making significant strides as its transparent solar windows demonstrate tangible outcomes following a two-year study and published paper.From pv magazine Australia Perth-based ClearVue is claiming a win, with its clear solar windows delivering positive peer-reviewed results following a two-year study. The ASX-listed West Australian company notes that its fully transparent solar windows, set up in a BIPV construction for a greenhouse at Murdoch University in Perth, delivered 19 kWh/day, offsetting nearly 40% of energy costs. In addition, the windows performed through all ...

