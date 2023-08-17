CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES: CBI and Norwich City F.C. Form Partnership to Pioneer a Revolutionary Fan Experience in Football

CBI and Norwich City F.C. Form Partnership to Pioneer a Revolutionary Fan Experience in Football

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) signs an agreement with Norwich City F.C. to build a digital world for Norwich City F.C. fans all over the world.

Paris, France - August 17th 2023 - Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), a Euronext-listed French company developing blockchain solutions, video games, business applications, and selected crypto projects, is delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership agreement with Norwich City F.C. Through this collaboration, CBI and Norwich City F.C. aim to transform how football clubs connect with their fans. They will work together to construct Football at AlphaVerse, an innovative 3D world that bridges the gap between football clubs and their passionate supporters.

The partnership between CBI and Norwich City F.C. marks an exciting milestone in the evolution of fan engagement in football. By leveraging the power of technology and digital environments, the organizations aim to create an immersive and interactive platform that will redefine the fan experience.

Football at AlphaVerse is an expansive digital ecosystem, designed to bring fans closer to the heart of the club they love. Through this platform, supporters can stay informed, engage with their favorite team and navigate diverse virtual spaces. Fans will have the chance to explore a 3D replica of the iconic Carrow Road stadium, gaining access to areas normally off-limits to the public.

This immersive world offers football fans a multitude of experiences, such as connecting with fellow supporters, collecting valuable digital assets, and enjoying access to a wide array of real-world rewards such as match tickets and jerseys. Moreover, the platform will offer virtual events, meetings, and other exclusive content, providing unique insights into the inner workings of the club.

Sam Jeffery, commercial director of the club, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "At Norwich City, we're always seeking to explore ways to unlock new revenue streams. We're also motivated to find new opportunities with which our loyal fans can engage with the club.

"This collaboration with CBI ticks both of these ambitions, and will enable us to forge an even stronger bond with our supporters, offering them an innovative platform to engage with the club and fellow fans."

Speaking about the partnership, Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of CBI, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Norwich City F.C. on this groundbreaking initiative. By combining our technological expertise with the club's rich heritage and devoted fan base, we aim to deliver an unparalleled fan experience that transcends physical boundaries."

The partnership between CBI and Norwich City F.C. is set to redefine fan engagement in football and revolutionize the way clubs connect with their supporters. Football at AlphaVerse serves as a testament to the joint commitment of both organizations to deliver immersive, interactive, and unforgettable experiences for football fans worldwide.

Disclaimer :

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, are fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

ABOUT CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, professional applications, and selective projects related to blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by renowned video game industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer Frédéric Chesnais, CBI aims to develop and enhance a portfolio of blockchain activities spanning various sectors. CBI shares are listed on the E2 (public offering) group on the Euronext Growth market. For more information, visit www.cbicorp.io .

ABOUT NORWICH CITY F.C

Norwich City Football Club (also known as The Canaries or The Yellows) is an English professional football club based in Norwich, Norfolk. Norwich competes in the EFL Championship and was founded in 1902. Since 1935 Carrow Road is the home of Norwich City Football Club and its fans. For more information, visit https://www.canaries.co.uk/

Contact