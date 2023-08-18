

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks declined on Friday to extend losses from the previous session on China growth concerns and fears of further interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.



China's property giant Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, underscoring the deepening turmoil in the country's property sector.



The benchmark DAX was down 111 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,565 after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Sports apparel and footwear giant Adidas fell 1.3 percent after renewing a long-term license agreement with Coty Inc., a manufacturer of fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products.



SUSE soared 60 percent after the software solutions provider said it would quit the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and become a private company again.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken