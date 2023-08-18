

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - The UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA said on Friday that it has cleared the anticipated acquisition of Andigestion Limited by Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L), through its unit Severn Trent Green Power Limited.



In June, the market regulator had launched its probe by issuing notice to the two companies to find whether the planned merger could result in a substantial lessening of competition in the UK market.



Earlier, Severn Trent, an English water supply, had announced its plans to buy Andigestion.



Post acquisition, Severn Trent will obtain an additional 45 GWh of energy output every year. In addition, Severn Trent Green Power will get a new reach in Southwest England covering major cities such as Bristol, Gloucester, and Exeter. Severn Trent Green Power is renewable energy producer from food waste powering 60,000 homes.



