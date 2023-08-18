

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Friday.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading in negative territory.



Investors might be focusing on geo-political developments today.



Russia accused Ukraine of drone attack in its capital city and pursuant to which Russia closed its major four airports.



Wildfire in the Canadian city of Yellowknife is yet to be under control and the authorities are evacuating thousands of people.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 149.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 23.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 120.75 points.



The U.S. major averages all ended in the red on Thursday. The Dow ended down 290.91 points or 0.84 percent at 34,474.83. The S&P 500 shed 33.97 points or 0.77 percent to settle at 4,370.36, while the Nasdaq dropped 157.70 points or 1.17 percent to 13,316.93.



On the economic front, the Quarterly Services Survey for the second quarter will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the selected services revenue was up 2.9 percent.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was up 844 and the U.S. rig count was up 654.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. Chinese shares fell notably.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 1.0 percent to 3,131.95 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 2.05 percent to 17,950.85.



Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.55 percent to 31,450.76, extending losses for a third straight session. The broader Topix index closed 0.70 percent lower at 2,237.29.



Australian markets ended slightly up. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 and the broader All Ordinaries index both finished marginally higher at 7,148.10 and 7,366.



European shares are trading lower. The CAC 40 Index of France is declining 55.78 points or 0.78 percent. The German DAX is down 100.14 points or 0.64 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 58.74 points or 0.80 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 97.26 points or 0.89 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.56 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken