First North Denmark: SameSystem A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in SameSystem A/S will be admitted to trading as per 22 August 2023 due to a directed issue of new shares. ISIN: DK0061551033 -------------------------------------------------- Name: SameSystem -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 70,231,833 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,002,667 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 73,234,500 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1.194 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226473 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: SAME -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, EY, tel. +45 73 23 30 00