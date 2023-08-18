Anzeige
Freitag, 18.08.2023
WKN: A3CTQ5 | ISIN: DK0061551033 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EK0
Software
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.08.2023 | 14:46
First North Denmark: SameSystem A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in SameSystem A/S will be admitted to trading as per 22 August 2023
due to a directed issue of new shares. 



ISIN:              DK0061551033   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              SameSystem    
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 70,231,833 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             3,002,667 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  73,234,500 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 1.194    
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.01     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          226473      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SAME       
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, EY, tel. +45 73 23 30 00
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
