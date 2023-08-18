

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will host a trilateral summit at Camp David Friday to shore up Washington's alliance with its two strongest Asian allies to counter the threats from China and North Korea.



The meeting between Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at the US presidential retreat will be the first of its kind.



The three leaders of the world's major economies are scheduled to meet at 11 AM ET.



'Our three countries will announce significant initiatives on Friday which will help cement our trilateral cooperation going forward,' White House National Security Adviser John Kirby said.



The leaders will address the media at a joint press conference after the trilateral summit at 3 PM.



'These initiatives will take our trilateral relationship to new heights as we work together to deliver benefits for our people and for people across the region,' Kirby told reporters.



