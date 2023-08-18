NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Seven small business owners in Upstate New York, located in the Mohawk Valley region, got a boost from KeyBank and The Genesis Group. The seven owners were awarded grants varying from $2,000 to $750 as part of The Genesis Group Small Grants Program. KeyBank provided $5,000 to assist with the third round of funding.

The program provides grants and incentives to help support the needs of area small businesses and non-profit organizations with fewer than 50 employees in the Mohawk Valley region.

"Strong small businesses are the heart of thriving communities," said Ron Klein Jr., Senior Area Retail Leader for KeyBank's Central New York region. "The seven businesses awarded serve a wide variety of customers and have unique needs. We're proud to provide support for them and further enrich our region with healthy businesses."

Klein was also part of a selection committee to award the small businesses with grant funds.

Winners from the third round included:

Bloom Nutrition Solutions

Skye Financial Services

She Fancy

United Way 211

Air Well

TrainQuality Fitness & Yoga

Mallory's Hair Utopia

"The Small Business Assistance Program is designed to assist the needs of area small businesses and non-profit organizations in our region. We appreciate our partners especially KeyBank for stepping up to provide funding and assistance for this latest round. Together, we are making a positive impact in the business community," said Raymond J. Durso, Jr., President and CEO of the Genesis Group.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775170/KeyBank-Helps-Support-Small-Businesses-in-Upstate-New-York