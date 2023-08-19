Sports company PUMA has kicked off its celebrations for the World Athletics Championships in style, welcoming athletes and media from around the world to the official opening of the PUMA House.

Maria Valdes (Chief Product Officer at PUMA) and Erin Longin (General Manager, Run/Train) took to the stage alongside PUMA ambassadors, and icons of track and field including Karsten Warholm, Marcell Jacobs, Julien Alfred, Mutaz Barshim and Pia Skrzyszowska, giving insight on their preparations and expectations for the competition.

Maria Valdes said: "2023 is a great year for us it's our 75th year anniversary and we truly believe that track and field is the root of many sports. There are so many memorable moments we can look back on where track and field really represented our brand. From Tommie Smith back in 1968 to the numerous world records of Bolt just a couple of years ago. We hope to have more moments like this that can help shape us for years to come starting here in Budapest."

Karsten Warholm said: "Confidence is something you build. Obviously, it's not a given. If it is, it's not real. We prepare very well in training, and I think that is the secret to my confidence. My coach takes good care of me and the way we work, we always have control. And then of course when you go to a World Championship, you never know what you can pull out of the hat."

Marcell Jacobs said: "Maybe I had too many injuries in the last two years… I really tried to overcome all of those problems. I'm the one who wants to be in a good shape, perfectly fit, and ready to face this very important challenge at the World Championships in Budapest."

Julien Alfred said: "It's been fantastic to be part of the Puma family. Puma is a great brand who have paved the way for many of my idols and it feels great. And I really love the spikes as well!"

Guests were also given the opportunity to hear from Jamaican athletes Shericka Jackson, Rasheed Broadbell, Hansle Parchment, and rising star Jaydon Hibbert.

Shericka Jackson said: "I've been working hard and there is no pressure for me. I'm in good shape and I'm going to show up, stay in my lane and focus on me."

Rasheed Broadbell said: "It's really not a bad feeling [to not be the favourite], but a good thing, because the attention is not on me, so it's not really much pressure… But whoever the eyes is on, they have to ensure that they deliver. So for me, it's just keeping in my lane, stay focused and deliver."

Hansle Parchment said: "Usually everybody is going to the US for college, but at the last minute we changed our minds to go to the University of the West Indies. I think that was a very good decision for me, otherwise I would have been running every weekend in the US. I'm very happy that I made that decision to stay in Jamaica."

The World Athletics Championship Budapest 2023 will take place from 19-27 August.

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

