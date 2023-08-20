

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Inc.'s (ADBE) co-founder John Warnock passed away at the age of 82, the company said in a statement on Sunday.



Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Charles Geschke after meeting as colleagues at Xerox. He retired as CEO in 2000 and was chairman of the board, a position he shared with Dr. Geschke, until 2017. He was a member of the Board of Directors since then.



Warnock was awarded the prestigious National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Barack Obama; the Computer Entrepreneur Award from the IEEE Computer Society; the American Electronics Association Medal of Achievement; and the Marconi Prize for contributions to information science and communications.



