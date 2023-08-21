Installers can avoid costly main panel upgrades due to updates to the company's Home Hub and Wave inverters.SolarEdge, a provider of inverters for residential and commercial solar projects, announced it has released updates to its Home Hub and Wave inverters in the U.S., adding a new power control system (PCS). The new PCS integrated with the inverters enables solar array oversizing by 50% larger or more without triggering the need for an upgrade to the home's main panel. Main panel upgrades are often a late costly addition to a solar project that can be a barrier to adoption for the customer. ...

