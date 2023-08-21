

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto major Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has issued a recall of more than 236,000 Sentra cars citing possible steering control problem, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA.



The recall involves Sentra compact cars from the 2020 through 2022 model years.



These cars' tie rods, which are used to help move its wheels to steer in the car's front suspension, can bend and even break, that could lead to drivers losing control of their steering and increase the risk of a crash.



The company noted that one or both of the tie rods in Sentras from the 2020-2022 model years may have insufficient strength under certain operating conditions. These are likely to deform when experiencing a high input force.



Nissan's recalled car owners, if their steering wheel is off center or feel a vibration in their car, are advised to contact their dealers, who will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods at first. Once a new design is available, the dealers will replace both the left and right tie rods at free of cost.



Starting October 5, owners of these recalled vehicles will be notified through mail. They will also be informed later in a second letter when parts to fix tie rods in recalled Sentras are available, which is expected to be this winter.



According to Nissan documents, many of these recalled cars were involved in a previous recall in June 2021 for the same issue, and they now again need new tie rods.



Earlier in February, Nissan recalled more than 809,000 of its SUVs in the U.S. and Canada citing a technical issue that would shut off the vehicles while driving.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken