

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tropical Storm Hilary drenched southern California as it produced unprecedented record rains.



California's governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as schools closed, flights were cancelled and trees fell down.



Landslides and floods were reported in many parts of Southern California, southern Nevada and western Arizona.



Hilary has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and is now heading north.



However, 25 million people from Southern California to northern Idaho are still under flood warnings.



The Governor signed the emergency proclamation in San Diego while visiting with California National Guard troops. Also, he met with first responders and local officials, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.



President Joe Biden said he spoke to Governor Newsom about the emergency preparedness measures in place, and the initial response to Tropical Storm Hilary.



'My Administration stands ready to provide additional assistance as requested,' he said in a statement.



At his direction, FEMA deployed to California federal personnel and supplies to help impacted communities.



'We are also closely monitoring the earthquake that occurred in Southern California, and any resulting impacts,' Biden said.



No major damage was reported in the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the region Sunday.



