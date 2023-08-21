

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The yen fell to 186.39 against the pound and 146.25 against the greenback, setting 4-day lows.



The yen dropped to 4-day lows of 159.25 against the euro and 166.16 against the franc, off its early highs of 157.77 and 164.53, respectively.



The yen slipped to 4-day lows of 108.20 against the loonie and 93.77 against the aussie, from its early highs of 107.09 and 92.82, respectively.



The yen depreciated to a 4-day low of 86.53 against the kiwi, reversing from an early multi-week high of 85.79.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 188.00 against the pound, 148.00 against the greenback, 160.00 against the euro, 166.4 against the franc, 110.00 against the loonie, 96.00 against the aussie and 88.00 against the kiwi.



