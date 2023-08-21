Anzeige
WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Xetra
21.08.23
17:35 Uhr
4,471 Euro
-0,024
-0,52 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
ACCESSWIRE
21.08.2023 | 19:38
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson: The Recipe for Successfully Accelerating 5G in a Sustainable Way

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Ericsson

Originally published by Ericsson

What makes a network the best? Have you got the answer? Register for the Imagine Live Business Lounge series and get ahead!

As communication services providers focus on securing network energy performance and achieving sustainability goals, the best network no longer means fast and reliable. It's time to redefine the 'best network' as high-performing, energy-efficient, and sustainable.

Step into the world of Imagine Live Business Lounge, a unique and immersive webinar series by Ericsson. Breaking free from traditional webinar conventions, Imagine Live Business Lounge offers a refreshing and dynamic experience where business insights meet the comfort of a virtual lounge!

Webinar 1: The Recipe for Successfully Accelerating 5G in a sustainable way
Date: August 29th, 2023, Tuesday at 10:00 EDT
Duration: 1 hour

Mark your calendars and get ready to elevate your understanding of 5G acceleration and network performance optimization! The webinars will provide you with valuable insights, practical tips, and a glimpse into the future direction of connectivity.

We encourage you to register early to secure your spot. We look forward to your active participation in these insightful sessions!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775720/The-Recipe-for-Successfully-Accelerating-5G-in-a-Sustainable-Way

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
