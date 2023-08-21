

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a significant development for the aviation sector, American Airlines pilots have given their resounding approval for an improved labor agreement, marking the second major U.S. carrier to successfully secure a fresh contract with its top-earning workforce.



With this decision, over 15,000 pilots within the American Airlines fold stand to gain immediate salary hikes of 21 percent. Over the course of the stipulated four-year contract, this will culminate in a remarkable cumulative compensation surge of more than 46 percent, a figure inclusive of 401(k) contributions, as confirmed by the pilots' union on Monday.



The path leading to this newly embraced agreement was not without its twists. A prior deal between American Airlines and the pilot union had previously fallen apart, influenced in part by the lucrative preliminary agreement achieved between rival carrier United Airlines and its corresponding union representatives. This left American Airlines with the challenge of recalibrating its offer to garner the needed support. Rising to the occasion, the airline revisited and enhanced its proposal, a strategic move that ultimately led to the present consensus.



The resounding endorsement of the contract by American's pilots speaks volumes, with an overwhelming 72 percent of the pilot body casting their votes in favor. This landslide decision was further amplified by an impressive 95 percent turnout, indicating the significance and unity of the pilot workforce. Beyond the palpable economic benefits, the agreement also encompasses a host of improvements to scheduling and associated benefits, addressing critical concerns of the pilots.



The aviation landscape has been notably altered by the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, presenting a unique set of challenges, including a conspicuous shortage of aviators. Pilots across various airlines have seized this opportunity to advocate for more equitable compensation and refined work regulations, harnessing their collective voice to effect change.



'This agreement heralds a new chapter for American Airlines, enabling us to promptly bolster our pilot training capacity. This step is vital in supporting underutilized aircraft and preparing for future operational expansions. Importantly, this accord ushers in greater prospects for our pilots to advance within their professional trajectories,' emphasized Robert Isom, the CEO of American Airlines, in a formal statement released in response to the development.



