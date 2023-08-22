

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW), a financial services provider, said on Tuesday that it is planning to cut jobs and professional services, and downsize or close some of its real estate corporate offices to reduce costs to prepare for post-integration of TD Ameritrade.



The company said in a filing that it expects to save at least $500 million of incremental annual run-rate costs.



Charles Schwab projects that most costs related to job cuttings will be incurred in the second half of 2023, and costs related to real estate will be incurred in 2023 and 2024.



To complete these cost cutting measures, Charles Schwab expects to incur exit and related costs, mainly related to employee compensation and facility exit costs, of around $400 to $500 million.



