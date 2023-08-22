

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $169.97 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $74.46 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $2.36 billion from $2.31 billion last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $169.97 Mln. vs. $74.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.39 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q2): $2.36 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.9 - $2.1 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $8.5 - $9.0 Bln



