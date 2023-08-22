

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Positive sentiment for the technology sector ahead of the earnings update by Nvidia pushed the DAX index higher in Tuesday's trade.



The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 15,761.20, having gained 158 points or 1.01 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading has been within the range of 15,673.55 and 15,777.95.



In the 40-scrip index, only Rheinmetall and Merck are currently trading in the overnight negative territory.



Vonovia, Infineon Technologies, SAP and Siemens Energy have all rallied more than 2 percent.



Amidst the Dollar's weakness, resulting in the Dollar Index shedding 0.14 percent, the EUR/USD pair increased 0.15 percent to 1.0907. The pair ranged between 1.0931 and 1.0892.



In tandem with the global easing in bond yields, the ten-year German bond yield decreased 1.57 percent to 2.6635%, versus 2.706% at the previous close.



