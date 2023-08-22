

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FTSE 100 of the London Stock Exchange gained more than a half a percent in the day's trading amidst a surge in mining stocks driven by a surge in prices of base metals. Copper gained 1.5 percent on hopes of stimulus support from China.



FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,260.40 and 7,310.06 versus the previous day's closing level of 7,257.82.



The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,304.38, up 0.64 percent on an overnight basis.



In the 100-scrip index, only 12 are trading in the overnight red zone.



Mexico-headquartered mining company Fresnillo gained close to 4 percent. RS group added 3.4 percent. Mining businesses Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto, all added more than 2.5 percent. Chile-based copper mining business Antofagasta followed with gains of close to 2 percent.



J.D. Sports Fashion declined more than 2.5 percent.



Amidst the Dollar Index edging up 0.03 percent to 103.33, the GBP/USD pair increased 0.12 percent overnight to 1.2769.



Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds eased much less than its European peers, shedding 0.48 percent to trade at 4.7085 percent.



