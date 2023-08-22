

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced Tuesday the appointment of Ivan Tornos as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and election to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Tornos has most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Zimmer Biomet, a role he has held since early 2021. He takes over as President and CEO from Bryan Hanson, who has served as the Company's President and CEO since late 2017 and Chairman since 2021, and is departing to take on another CEO role.



Tornos joined Zimmer Biomet in November 2018 as Group President, Orthopedics and a year later was named Group President, Global Businesses and the Americas. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer in March 2021.



Prior to joining Zimmer, Tornos served as Worldwide President of the Global Urology, Medical and Critical Care Division of Becton, Dickinson and Company. Earlier, he was with C.R. Bard in positions of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as President, EMEA.



Before joining C.R. Bard, Tornos served as Vice President and General Manager of the Americas Pharmaceutical and Medical/Imaging segments of Covidien International. He also served as International Vice President, Business Development and Strategy with Baxter International Inc., and prior to that he spent over a decade in leadership assignments around the globe with Johnson & Johnson.



Suketu Upadhyay, who joined Zimmer Biomet in 2019 as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is expanding his role to also include full responsibility for overseeing the Company's global Operations and Supply Chain functions.



Additionally, current Lead Independent Director Christopher Begley takes on the role of Chairman of the Board, effective today.



The Company is also reaffirming its full-year 2023 financial guidance as outlined in the second quarter financial results.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken