Everyware Names Dynamic Fintech Executive, Walter Granville, as Head of Growth Strategy

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Everyware, a trusted name in customer engagement, billing, and payments, announces the appointment of Walter Granville as its Head of Growth Strategy. An experienced executive with extensive knowledge in payment technology and business development, Granville will be developing long-term strategic growth and go-to-market plans for Everyware.

As head of growth strategy, Granville will oversee an executive team to develop comprehensive knowledge of current business that includes the product, operations, business economics, and charting strategic plans to make sure Everyware continues its upward trend in a competitive business landscape. In his role, Granville will also identify user needs and business opportunities via research, collecting feedback from internal teams, and evaluating new revenue stream opportunities.

"Our product solutions are constantly evolving to meet the needs of businesses across all industries, and as a fintech executive, Walt brings a wealth of experience in delivering new innovations, building teams, and generating strategic partnerships in the competitive payments, issuing, and loyalty markets," said Everyware Founder and CEO Austin (Larry) Talley. "He will be very instrumental in driving our product suite as part of the company's long-term growth strategy."

Granville brings decades of experience in the payments space, holding VP and leading roles with major financial institutions including Visa, Connexions Loyalty, Montise Americas, First Data, and Netspend.

"On the Everyware team, my job touches all segments of the techno-business landscape," said Granville. "We will be defining a clear business plan for the next stages of distribution and product growth."

For more information, visit Everyware at Everyware.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

# # #

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Everyware is a leading customer engagement, billing, and payments company based in Austin, Texas. Launched in 2015, the company provides services to more than 9,000 merchants across multiple verticals including healthcare, travel, utilities, not-for-profit, and automotive. The platform provides an easy, fast, and secure way to move money while enhancing the ability for merchants to communicate with customers in real-time with text messaging. It saves them money by improving cash flow and reducing paper billing costs, chargebacks, and fraud. Additionally, Everyware works alongside existing systems for easy integration. For more information, visit Everyware.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS FOR EVERYWARE:

Jessica Wade Pfeffer | 305-804-8424 | jessica@jwipr.com

Tyler Sminkey | 786-390-8510 | tyler@jwipr.com

SOURCE: Everyware

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775945/Everyware-Names-Dynamic-Fintech-Executive-Walter-Granville-as-Head-of-Growth-Strategy