

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday on bargain hunting and optimism about U.S. technology firm Nvidia's earnings.



Investors awaited the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming where global central bankers are scheduled to meet this week.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 10,942.69, ended with a gain of 27.34 points or 0.25% at 10,875.68.



UBS Group rallied 2.14%. Logitech climbed 1.71% and Alcon gained 1.12%. Holcim, ABB and Novartis ended higher by 0.7 to 1%.



Swisscom, Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Re, Roche Holding and Zurich Insurance Group ended lower by 0.5 to 0.75%.



In the Mid Price Index, Adecco ended stronger by about 3.6%. AMS, VAT Group and Tecan Group gained 2.37%, 2.22% and 2.15%, respectively.



Bachem Holding gained 1.65%, while Meyer Burger Tech, Clariant, Georg Fischer, PSP Swiss Property, Straumann Holding and Swiss Prime Site also closed on firm note.



Swatch Group fell 1.89%. DocMorris, Lindt & Spruengli and SGS lost 1 to 1.1%.



On the economic front, data from Federal Customs Administration showed the trade surplus in Switzerland decreased to CHF 2.6 billion in July from a marginally revised CHF 3.2 billion in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken