

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand from China.



Oil's downside was limited to an extent after reports said several drilling and pipeline installations along the Texas Gulf Coast are shut down or are working on reduced capacity due to tropical storm Harold.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended lower by $0.37 or about 0.5% at $80.35 a barrel.



Brent crude futures settled at $84.03 a barrel, down $0.43 or about 0.5%.



Investors now await weekly oil reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).



The API's oil report is due later today, while the EIA is scheduled to release its inventory data Wednesday morning.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken