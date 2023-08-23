Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NB6E | ISIN: DK0060124691 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GH
Frankfurt
23.08.23
11:45 Uhr
50,000 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GABRIEL HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GABRIEL HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,60051,5013:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2023 | 12:36
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gabriel Holding A/S adjusts its expectations downwardly for the 2022/23 financial year

After three quarters of the financial year 2022/23, revenue of DKK 715.2 million (DKK 812.7 million) and primary profit (EBIT) amounted to DKK 18.2 million (DKK 60.1 million).

A short-term order horizon and major fluctuations in market conditions have been general features of the financial year which have made it particularly difficult to formulate accurate expectations. The Group's expectations for the full financial year 2022/23 were thus adjusted on 23 June because revenue was at the lower end of the previously announced range of expectations and the Group's operating profit was negatively affected by a decrease in the level of activity. This meant a relative decrease in productivity in the short term.

After an additional two months' trading, the Group's expectations are adjusted downwardly to revenue of the order of DKK 930-940 million and operating profit (EBIT) of the order of DKK 17-19 million. The previous guidance was revenue in the range of DKK 950-975 million and a primary profit (EBIT) of DKK 20-30 million.

The outlook for the year is still subject to a high degree of uncertainty.


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.