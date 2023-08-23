

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has committed serious human rights violations, including hundreds of extrajudicial killings since taking power in 2021, the UN Mission in the country said in its latest report.



A report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), released on Tuesday, documented at least 800 instances of extrajudicial killing, arbitrary arrest and detention, torture and ill-treatment and enforced disappearance carried out against individuals affiliated with the former government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and its security forces.



This is despite the announcement by the de facto authorities of a 'general amnesty' for former government officials and former members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).



The report covers the period from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on 2021 August 15 to 2023 June 30.



'UNAMA's report presents a sobering picture of the treatment of individuals affiliated with the former government and security forces of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country. Even more so, given they were assured that they would be not targeted, it is a betrayal of the people's trust,' said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk. He urged the de facto authorities to carefully consider the findings of this report and to uphold their obligations under international human rights law by preventing further violations and holding perpetrators to account.



In interviews conducted by UNAMA, individuals described instances of torture and ill-treatment carried out by de facto security force members, including beatings with pipes, cables, verbal threats and abuse. UNAMA also heard from family members whose relatives had been arrested or gone missing, their bodies found days or even months later.



