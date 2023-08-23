Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Stereotypes, Accessibility, and More

Originally published by Ericsson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about jobseekers being burned out, quiet retaliation in the workplace, three new videos from the Unstereotype Alliance, and wheelchair-accessible beaches in Greece.

Well being

According to a recent survey from LinkedIn, the confidence of professionals in their ability to keep or find a job has decreased.

Insightful article looking at well-being and the risks of burning out for workers actively seeking jobs.

Psychological safety

Interesting HBR article about quiet retaliation in the workplace, what it entails, and how leaders should self-assess their impact and examine their behaviours.

Stereotypes

The Unstereotype Alliance (a coalition of companies trying to eradicate harmful stereotypes in media and advertising content) just launched three new videos showing stereotypes in action. Worth watching!

Accessibility

Great project from Greece - around 150 beaches (and more to follow) now offer autonomous sea access to wheelchair users, using a solar-powered remote-operated chair. Read more here.

