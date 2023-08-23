

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $6.19 billion, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $0.66 billion, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $6.74 billion or $2.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 101.6% to $13.51 billion from $6.70 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $6.19 Bln. vs. $0.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.48 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q2): $13.51 Bln vs. $6.70 Bln last year.



